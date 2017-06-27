Kenya: Underdogs Umoja End Ulinzi's Unbeaten Run in League

Ulinzi Warriors' unbeaten run in Kenya Basketball Federation men's Premier League was shattered at the weekend when the military side fell 54-48 to underdogs Umoja at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium.

Having won 92-55 against USIU-A Tigers at Strathmore University Grounds on Saturday in what was their 12th straight victory, Ulinzi Warriors paid heavily for underrating Umoja on Sunday.

Umoja, coached by Martin Okwako were lifted by guard Allan Ouma, formerly of Co-op Bank, who scored seven points early in the match.

LETHAL DUO

He teamed up with Michael Munene for a 15-13 first quarter lead, leaving the soldiers in panic mode. Eric Mutoro and Richard Osano fought to bring Ulinzi level with Umoja but the latter went up 16-11 at the end of first quarter for a 31-24 lead at the breather.

Ulinzi led 13-9 in the third quarter and Umoja took the fourth 14-11. Ulinzi Warriors coach William Balozi said: "Umoja put up spirited fight from the word go and their focus to win finally worked for them." Nick Ogol led Umoja with 10 points while Eric Mutoro shot 18 for Ulinzi.

In another men's Premier League match, Collins Omondi and David Omondi each scored 14 points to help KCA-U defeat Lions 63-62 after leading 33-23 at the break. KCA-U, who have been at the bottom of the table standings since the beginning of the season, led 18-11 in the first quarter.

Lions, who trailed in all the four quarters, suffered a major set back when their star player Harrison Kaudia was ejected by referees Evanson Maina and empire Dainah Mayaka.