Liberia: Injured Waitress Sues Hotel for U.S.$827 K Damages

Ailing Jenneh Dee and her lawyers leaving the courtroom

Jenneh Dee, a former employee of Mamba Point Hotel who in September 2015 filed a lawsuit against her employer for spinal injuries sustained as a result of the hotel's negligence, yesterday testified in her US$827,125 lawsuit for damages at the Civil Law Court in Monrovia. Dee's lawsuit is requesting that compensation of US$825,000 be paid for physical pain and US$2,125 for mental agony experienced by her as a direct result of the accident, which totaled US$827,125. According to Dee, she was serving customers, but had to use the bathroom in the upper part of the building. While there she fell on her back as a result of the wet floor, which was the result of water that continuously flowed from underneath the floor tiles. She said she subsequently injured her spine from the fall.

In the injured worker's testimony, she alleged that she was not just suffering from her injuries, but was subjected "to incontinence, shame, disgrace, embarrassment and mental anguish for the injury, pain, and discomfort and, as such, my lawsuit claims US$825,000 in general damages and US$2,125 special damages as the injury may decide." She accused her employer of asking her to sign a general release for her to get some money for her medical treatment, because they were using the money as her nine (9) months pay, from April to December 2015, which she had worked for.

"I refused to sign the document and the management told me that they were not going to give me any salary for my medical treatment," Dee told the court. Before that, she alleged that her employer on January 15, 2016, invited her to a meeting where they requested her to bring all receipts and medical documents to verify the kinds of treatment she had been taking since September 2015. Dee also explained that after the accident, she was rushed to the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center where the nurses advised her to do an X-ray to determine the extent of her injury. At the hospital, the injured witness claimed she was put on medication by nurses there and since then she has being surviving on that medication. "As the result of my continuous pain, it is impossible to move my body or even walk," Dee said weeping.

She also claimed that she had informed her employer, through telephone, and her workmates about her worsening health condition. She alleged that after her employer realized that her condition had worsened, they requested her to remain home until she was well again. "My monthly salary was paid to me without any form of medical assistance, which salary I used to treat myself," she told the court.

Dee alleged that her employer asked her to go for further treatment at Medlink Clinic downtown, where foreign employees of the entity received medical treatment. "At Medlink, I met Dr, Robert Kpoto, who recommended an X-ray at SOS Clinic in Congo Town to determine the cause of my severe pains," the witness alleged. The witness alleged that Kpoto, who is a bone specialist, requested her to undergo another test because of the extent of her spinal injury based on the X-ray.

Dr. Kpoto, she claimed, also recommended that she should seek advanced treatment out of the country since her case could not be handled in the country. "To my great surprise, after the medical report was made available to my employer, they stopped paying my monthly salary, which I was using to treat myself," the witness claimed. "This situation has created complete suffering and hardship for me since I am unable to move around by myself to obtain medication or provide for the family," she claimed in her testimony.

Dee said after that incident, she has been constrained to visit many hospitals for examination, for which she has spent over US$2,125. "When the general manager fell from the same steps they quickly flew him to Lebanon for treatment which made me to feel that that they were not concerned about my health, rather to see to it that I die or become paralyzed," the witness said in tears. The case continues.