It was a repeat of the first leg between Liberia's two oldest rivals, Invincible Eleven and Mighty Barrolle, yesterday at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium after striker Julius Woto came off the bench to get the winning goal for Mighty Barrolle in their 2-1 win against rivals Invincible Eleven.

Striker Woto got the winning goal in the 86th minute through a counterattack that secured the Kayan Pepper Boys their 5th win of the season.

The first leg between the two sides also ended 2-1 with the Rollers taking the day after the striker came off the bench to get the winner in the 79th minute.

In yesterday's match, the Sunshine Yellow Boys took the lead in the 13th minute through striker Morris Sando's header from close range.

Sando directed right-back Aaron Kwateh's cross from about 19 yards with a diving header that bounced on the goalpost before crossing the goal line.

After making several efforts to get the equalizer in the first half, without success Barrolle returned in the second half with much force and were able to get the equalizer in the 49th minute.

Though both teams continued to struggle in the league, the rivalry between the two sides is always a different scene.

The win for the Rollers increased their points to 17- leveling with LPRC Oilers-but remaining in the relegation zone on goal difference.

With four games left to end the season, their rivals IE are still lingering at the bottom of the table with seven points from 18 league matches.

Earlier in the first game, undefeated LISCR FC recorded their 10th draw in the championship after 1-1 against 3rd placed Monrovia Club Breweries.

Striker Christopher Jackson put LISCR in front in two minutes added the time of the first half; sending the Shipping Boys to the break on a one goal lead.

The Shipping Boys later in the second half broke down in the midfield and created space for MC Breweries to mount pressure throughout the second half.

Breweries finally got the much-anticipated equalizer in the 80th minute after Curtis Koon headed in a free kick cross from the left angle of LISCR's penalty area.

The result put FC Fassel in a comfortable position on top of the table with six points above LISCR and seven above 3rd placed MC Breweries.