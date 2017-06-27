27 June 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Sports Ministry Releases 2017/2018 County Meet Draw

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYS) has released the draw for the 2017/2018 National County Sports Meet.

According to the chairman of this year's steering committee, Murvee Gray, Group 'A' will feature Sinoe, Maryland, Grand Kru and River Gee to be based in Greenville.

Group 'B', which will be based in Gbarnga, consists of Bong, Nimba, Grand Gedeh and Lofa.

Group 'C' consists of Grand Bassa, River Cess, Montserrado and Margibi and will be based in Buchanan.

And Group 'D' will feature Grand Cape Mount, Gbarpolu and Bomi to be based Robertsport.

According to Assistant Minister Gray, the official ceremony will be held in Gbarnga, which is expected to be graced by President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, Vice President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and senior government officials.

Gray said the tournament will kick-off on December 2 with two teams qualifying from each zone respectively.

Unlike in the past where the quarter-finalists play a one-off match; there will be two groups for a round robin to qualify for the semi-finals.

Gray said the rules will be circulated to all media institutions and county sports coordinators for their inputs.

He said the ministry will feature football, kickball, volleyball, basketball, and athletics.

A request of US$1 million was made to the legislature to successfully host the tournament pending the approval of the draft budget.

The sports meets are organized by the sports ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Liberia

Nimba and Bassa Betrayed - Boakai Snubs Tingba, Findley

As per the latest listing of legislative candidates released by the ruling Unity Party, Representative Matenokay Tingba… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.