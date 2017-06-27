Liberia: Sports Ministry Releases 2017/2018 County Meet Draw

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYS) has released the draw for the 2017/2018 National County Sports Meet.

According to the chairman of this year's steering committee, Murvee Gray, Group 'A' will feature Sinoe, Maryland, Grand Kru and River Gee to be based in Greenville.

Group 'B', which will be based in Gbarnga, consists of Bong, Nimba, Grand Gedeh and Lofa.

Group 'C' consists of Grand Bassa, River Cess, Montserrado and Margibi and will be based in Buchanan.

And Group 'D' will feature Grand Cape Mount, Gbarpolu and Bomi to be based Robertsport.

According to Assistant Minister Gray, the official ceremony will be held in Gbarnga, which is expected to be graced by President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, Vice President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and senior government officials.

Gray said the tournament will kick-off on December 2 with two teams qualifying from each zone respectively.

Unlike in the past where the quarter-finalists play a one-off match; there will be two groups for a round robin to qualify for the semi-finals.

Gray said the rules will be circulated to all media institutions and county sports coordinators for their inputs.

He said the ministry will feature football, kickball, volleyball, basketball, and athletics.

A request of US$1 million was made to the legislature to successfully host the tournament pending the approval of the draft budget.

The sports meets are organized by the sports ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Internal Affairs.