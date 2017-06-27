27 June 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: 300 Young People Rescued From Human Trafficker

Photo: South African Police Service
(file photo).

Pretoria — The Gauteng Provincial Government has come to the rescue of close to 300 young people who were left stranded in Wonder Park, north of Pretoria, in Tshwane.

According to preliminary information, a man who claimed to be a Colonel in the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) trafficked young people, both males and females between the ages of 18 and 30 from KwaZulu-Natal under the false pretence of employment in the SANDF.

"Allegations are that the man collected an undisclosed amount of money from unsuspecting parents in KZN. The young people are reported to have been stranded next to the Wonder Park Shopping complex since last week. Some are said to have left to unknown destinations.

The Gauteng Department of Social Development this morning dispatched a team of social workers to the scene to assist with food and transportation of all victims back to their homes.

"The SANDF is attending to the matter through the military police," the department said.

