Auditions for Zimbabwe's premier reality show, StarBrite, kicked off at the beginning of April and have so far been held at various centres across the country, organizers revealed last week.

Winners of the final will get a free contract with either a local or international recording studio to be revealed in due course.

The 28 week TV series was launched in 1989 and has helped launch the careers of a number of artists among them Prudence Khatomeni- Mbofana, Bethany Pasinawako, Kireni Zulu, Mathew Kaunda and Tendai Chidarikire.

"Auditions for 2017 have started taking place with prisons having been visited in April while currently in June Harare urban is being done as follows; Highfield 9 June 2017 (Joy Centre), Mbare 13 June 2017 (Panyere Yesadza) Glenview/Budiriro 16 June 2017 (Makomva Shops) Mufakose 17 June 2017 (Pamahuswa) Mutoko (24 June 2017 (Muchi Hyper) Marondera 27 June 2017 (The Green)," one of the organizers, Patience Lusengo told New Zimbabwe.

The show has a singing and non-singing categories with the first featuring poetry, comedy, dancing and other performances.

The auditions will be held in all the country's ten provinces featuring road shows followed by the second and third rounds which will see the country divided into two regions.

A vocal training and capacity building will be held for short-listed candidates at a boot camp before the staging of the quarter finals, with the semi-finals divided into three parts- the 70's night, the Legends' night and the own choice night.

This will be followed by a final boot camp where assignments for the finals will be given, with three nights set aside, each with a specific task.

"In the finals, only the winners of the categories will receive prizes with the overall winner getting the grand prize. Losers walk away with consolation prizes, which will be determined by the level of sponsorship. In addition, the winner will also receive a recording contract with local studios or other international recording studios," Lusengo said.

She said the programme was part of a project aimed at bringing back a sense of self worthiness and professionalism among the multitudes of talented Zimbabweans while creating lively and entertaining programs that people wanted.

"It is a tried and tested brand, a Zimbabwean concept that predates the popular Western programs like Pop Idol and X-factor. StarBrite's vision and objective are to expose and identify arts and musical talents in Zimbabwe," she said.