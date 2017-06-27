A 19-year-old Mbare man was Monday caged five years for stabbing his neighbour after his child allegedly defecated on his door step.

Wonder Chanetsa will, however, serve two years effective after magistrate, Themba Kuwanda, suspended three years of his sentence on conditions of good behaviour.

Prosecutor, Valerie Ngoma, proved that Chanetsa stabbed Elia Makuvire, 30, once below his ribs damaging his lungs and liver.

Makuvire was rushed into theatre at Harare Hospital to save his life and he lost 3 litres of blood, the court heard.

Allegations against Chanetsa arose on May 23 this year at Block 7 Matapi flats where they both reside.

Court heard that it was around 8 am when Chanetsa started assaulting Makuvire's toddler for defecating on the passage which his wife had cleaned.

Ngoma further told court that Chanetsa also accused the toddler of littering the passage.

Makuvire, who was indoors, heard his child screaming and rushed out of the room.

He then quizzed Chanetsa why he was assaulting his child.

Chanetsa then told his neighbour that the kid had messed the corridor.

Makuvire's first wife then complained it was not fair to blame their child considering that there were many children staying in that block.

Makuvire had two wives who both have children and stayed in one room.

On the other hand, Chanetsa stayed with his wife, two brothers, their wives and children as well as his mother in one room.

Court heard Makuvire then told Chanetsa that it could have been any one of his brother's children who messed up the passage.

This angered Chanetsa who took a knife from his pocket and stabbed Makuvire once before he fled from the scene.

In court, Chanetsa said he was defending himself from Makuvire who was trying to wrestle with him.