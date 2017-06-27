South Africa: 200 Conned in Military Recruitment Scam

Government will assist at least 200 people who were conned into believing they were in Tshwane as part of a military recruitment workshop, the Gauteng Department of Social Development said on Tuesday.

"These people have been there since last year. They are adults of various ages. The man who has been recruiting told the victims he provides workshops for people to be recruited to the military," department spokesperson Mbangwa Xaba told News24.

According to Xaba, the man charged R200 to R300 for his services. Xaba said the conman was operating from a "large plot" in the Wonder Park area.

"We have established that the SANDF does not have any middle people. He is running an illegal operation from his house. We are awaiting the victims to lay charges, then police and social development will assist in the carrying out of justice."

Xaba said the department would assist the 200-odd people back to their homes.

"This is now a humanitarian crisis. They are stranded with nowhere to sleep or eat."

Xaba said the department made the discovery after concerned residents complained.

