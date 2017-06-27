Ghana: 14 Companies Owe GRA Over Ghc60 Million

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), the tax governance agency has announced it is owed over GHC63 million by 14 companies.

The 14 companies have been indebted to the tax authority for periods between three months and two years as a result of non-payment of taxes.

Some of the companies had their premises closed by GRA while others have been processed for court for issuing fake Value Added Tax (VAT) and fake withholding tax certificates.

According to the GRA, the inaction of the companies contravenes section 74 of the revenue administration Act 915.

The GRA has promised to further look into their tax affairs to ascertain the extent of their tax infractions and consequently apply sanctions to deter other companies from taking a similar path.

The GRA has faulted eleven of the companies for issuing their own VAT receipts in violation of the section 59 of the VAT Act.

The defaulting companies are Torshie Trading limited; New Lily Company, Jin Hui International Limited, Dynamic Trading Limited, Nia Fen, Hong -Qi Limited and Sampee Enterprise.

Meanwhile, the revenue taskforce in collaboration with the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) has arrested one Samuel Quansah of Sparks SM Ghana for faking tax certificate of the GRA.

On the other hand, Eagle Star Enterprise, a construction company on the Busia Highway in Accra, had its premises locked up. The company owes the GRA to the tune of over GHC600,000.

ACI Constructions, a subsidiary of the local Communications giant RLG, also owes over GHC14 million while Logistics Services Limited at Abelemkpe is indebted to the tune of over GHC400,000.

The National Communications Backbone Company (NCBC), which is owned by the National Communications Authority (NCA) and operated by Vodafon, also owes over GHC30 million.