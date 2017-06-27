Ghana: Tigo, Others Partner National Csr

Leading players and socially-responsible brands in the private sector are partnering the Centre for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), West Africa, to organise the fourth National CSR and Sustainability Conference on Friday, June 30, in Accra.

Guinness Ghana, Tigo, Odebrecht Engineering and Construction International, Integriti PR, Westkomm joined other partners such as the Federation of Associations of Ghanaian Exporters, Association of Ghana Industries, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Chamber of Commerce, government regulatory agencies and other local and international civil society organisations to bring live, the CSR and Sustainability Conference.

A statement issued by CSR and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the Centre for Corporate Social Responsibility was one of the sub-region's leading sustainability and corporate social responsibility advocacy organisations.

Mr John Kojo Williams, Lead Project Manager and Co-Founder of the Centre, explained: "Over the years, the Centre's activities and conferences have helped demystify the concept of CSR and Sustainability and separated the notion from mere philanthropy".

"It has also helped put companies on their CSR toes as they strive to do more for stakeholders beyond their core business agenda.

However, this Conference, he said, would help identify ways indigenous Ghanaian companies can become more socially responsible and even move towards sustainability like some of their multinational counterparts.

The Conference is one of the successful signature advocacy projects of the Centre for CSR, West Africa.

It is organised annually, and, since 2014, major organisations such as the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Plan International, Care International, JICA, Unilever Ghana, Vodafone Ghana, Guinness Ghana, Millicom Ghana (tigo), the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Association of Ghana Industries, AGI, the Federation of Association of Ghanaian Exporters (FAGE) among other major technical partners and sponsors have supported the initiative.

Recently, the Centre for CSR, West Africa was acknowledged by the University of Cambridge, UK, for its contribution to the University's global research on "New CSR Model" which studied more than 400 firms.

This year's Ghana CSR Excellence Awards, the GHACEA, will be launched at the tail-end of the 4th National CSR and Sustainability Conference.

In addition, the Business and CSR Newspaper, a bi-weekly CSR-focused publication would be officially out-doored.

It brings to two, the Centre's regular publications on CSR: the Ghana CSR Diary (a not-for-sale CSR magazine) and the all-new Business and CSR (a bi-weekly CSR-focused newspaper).

The Centre is organising similar conferences and publications in other parts of West Africa especially in Nigeria and Ivory Coast, where it opened offices recently.