Ghana: Madina's Market Women in Distress Call

Madam Beauty Tornyi, a tilapia seller at the Madina market, wants the Member of Parliament (MP) for Abokobi-Madina Constituency, Alhaji Bonniface Abubakar Saddique, to come to the aid of the market in the area.

Madina is a suburb of Accra and the capital of the La-Nkwantanang-Madina Municipality in the Greater Accra Region.

Madina is next to the University of Ghana and houses the Institute of Local Government. It is the twelfth most populous settlement in Ghana, with a population of 137,162 people.

Like the Makola market in the business centre of Accra, you will find many colourful products like vegetables and fruits, fabrics, meat, fishes, tools, kitchen wares, etc.

But, market women say this place of trade is in a very deplorable state, getting worse anytime it rains.

Ms. Tornyi, who spoke on behalf of the Madina market women, said there is the need for authorities to help reconstruct the market as large portions do not function effectively.

"Whenever it rains, consumers normally don't come to the market to buy foodstuffs and any other items they may need; thereby making the trading very slow," she said.

Sometimes, buyers end up dripping wet by the rains unless they find shelter in alternative space till the rain stops. "This is very worrying," she said.

In addition, various roads to the market are also in bad shape and need immediate attention because in the event of a downpour, vehicles cannot use the routes to the adjoining main Madina lorry station.

According to her, last year, the former MP, Alhaji Amadu Bukari Sorogho organized some workers to fill the muddy areas with sand but the work was later abandoned because he lost his seat.

"The downpour has virtually washed away the sand, rendering the market very muddy again. What we need is for the government to come to our aid," Ms. Tornyi stressed.