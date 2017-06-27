Ghana: NPP Organisers Want District Nadmo Posts

The Greater Accra Constituency Organisers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have tabled a proposal to the President Akufo-Addo led government to hand over the district National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) posts to them. This, they noted, would help them to work hard to strengthen, and also ensure change at the grassroots.

The organisers made the appeal when they paid a courtesy call on Mr Lord Commey, Director of Operations at the Presidency at the Flagstaff House, last week Friday. The organisers also requested to serve on the various boards of the President's Special Initiatives at the constituency level, to ensure the effective implementation of his vision.

The delegation was made up of organisers from the 29 out of the 34 constituencies in the Greater Accra Region. Kobina Amoako, spokesperson of the group, was of the view that offering such positions to top party organisers will help the government, since it will benefit from the expertise of experienced party activists, who are blessed with organisational capabilities.

The Constituency Organisers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) also took the opportunity address the recent attacks on the person of Mr Commey by some detractors in the party and their "media collaborators."

They advised such faceless persons to stop spreading falsehood against one of the best National Organisers the party has ever had, warning that such destructive characters in the party will be crushed.

"Mr Commey is one of the hardworking people in this government. So why do some people in our own party want to destroy him?" Amoako wondered.

"It is also important to know that Lord Commey has been an operations man throughout his political career, and that is why Nana put him where he is now," he said, adding that there is no doubt the President has full confidence in him.

According to him, such destructive elements must remember that "Mr Commey chalked many successes for the party as an astute National Organiser, a vacuum yet to be filled."

They further advised such people to spend their energies on projecting the party and government, instead of running down hardworking party officials, due to selfish gains.