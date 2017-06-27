South Africa: New Nursing Exam Dates Welcomed

The Health and Other Service Personnel Trade Union of South Africa (Hospersa) welcomed the postponement of nursing students' bridging exams to July, while a cheating scandal is resolved.

"The court order's decision will afford students [extra time] to prepare and to engage with employers for study leave while the council concludes its investigations," said Hospersa general secretary Noel Desfontaines.

The SA Nursing Council circular of 12 June nullified the exam papers written on 5 and 8 May by first and second year students because four exam question papers for the Bridging Course had been leaked.

All students were to rewrite their exams on Wednesday and Friday, 28 and 30 June, but they objected to the short notice and having to pay a R1 500 examination fee again.

Last Friday, there were clashes between protesters, the police, and private security guards outside the SANC headquarters in Pretoria. This comes after unions such as the Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA and Young Nurses Independent Trade Union (YNITU) objected to all students being punished over the cheating scandal.

SANC said fires were set, property was damaged and staff members were intimidated.

YNITU secretary general Mdu Ndlovu was detained and also had to be taken for medical treatment after allegedly being beaten by the private security guards.

He was released without charge on Monday, and YNITU intends on pressing counter charges against the council and the private security company over the way he was treated.

In the meantime, Hospersa applied for, and on Monday obtained an interdict against the exams going ahead this week.

The new date for the exams has been set for 19 and 21 July.

Desfontaines said Hospersa understood SANC's rationale in protecting the integrity of the exams but felt that they gave students too little time to prepare.

The examination fee is not payable for the rewrites.

Source: News24