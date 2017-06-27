South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Sends Condolences to Botswana Following Passing On of Former President Masire

press release

The President of the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency Mr Jacob Zuma, has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the President of the Republic of Botswana, His Excellency, Lieutenant General Seretse Khama Ian Khama, as well as the Government of Botswana following the passing away on 22 June 2017 of Former President Sir Ketumile Masire.

President Zuma said the late Former President Masire, as one of the founders of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), will be remembered as one of the key figures in Africa's independence struggle. Sir Masire served as President between 1980 and 1998.

President Zuma added that Former President Masire championed regional and continental integration through Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the then Organisation of African Unity (OAU).

President Zuma said the people of South Africa share the loss of the people of Botswana and stand with them in this time of grief and mourning.

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation