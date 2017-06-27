27 June 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Premier Supra Mahumapelo Pays Tribute to Sir Ketumile Masire

Premier SOR Mahumapelo has paid tribute to Sir Ketumile Masire who passed on last week Thursday after undergoing a surgery at a private hospital in Gaborone the capital city of Botswana.

Mahumapelo has described Masire as one of the greatest and humble leaders Botswana has ever had.

"We convey our heartfelt condolences to the Masire family and the people of Botswana for the loss of this great yet humble leader who contributed significantly to the progress that Botswana enjoys today. I salute Sir Ketumile Masire for his visionary leadership during his tenure as President of Botswana." Says Mahumapelo.

Mahumapelo will attend Sir Ketumile Masire's funeral at his home village of Kanye were he will be laid to rest on Thursday 29 June 2017.

Issued by: North West Office of the Premier

South Africa

