South Africa: Hawks Welsome Sentence Handed Down to Police Murderers

press release

The Acting National Head of the Directorate For Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata, has lauded the hefty sentences that was handed down to two suspects for the murder of a police officer and shop owner in July 2014 at Eersterus Temba, North of Pretoria.

The sentence brings to three suspects that have been convicted for the same case. In June 2016 by the North West High Court which set at the Temba Magistrates Court condemned Sipho Khumalo (32) to two life sentences.

The same court sentenced Jacky Muller (34) and Nkosinathi Hlatshwayo (32) to 25 year's imprisonment each last week for the murder of Constable Joseph Chauke (33) and the tuck shop owner, Modus Woneme (36).

In July 2014 Temba crime prevention police officers responded to a business robbery and on their arrival a shootout ensued between the police and at least four suspects. Constable Chauke was fatally wounded during the ensuing gun battle whilst Woneme who also got shot succumbed to his injuries at the local hospital.

Following months of intense investigations, a joint intelligence driven operation by the Gauteng Hawks' Serious Organised Crime and Crime Intelligence made a major breakthrough through the assistance of the criminal record centre positively linked Khumalo, who was arrested in August 2015. Another suspect known as "Madala", was also identified, however he died the same year before the authorities could arrest him.

During Khumalo's trial, Hlatshwayo and Muller were implicated through the testimony given before court; however, the same charges against them were withdrawn. In March this year Hlatshwayo and Muller cases were reinstated after they were positively through DNA. They were found guilty and are serving 25 years each in prison.

"We welcome the sentencing and pleased with the conviction. The sentence should serve as a lesson to criminals that crime does not pay. My sincere appreciation to all the members who worked tirelessly to attain this successes and we hope this will endure to other cases where such collaboration would yield good results and make sure that criminals are kept in prison," concluded Lieutenant General Matakata.