South Africa: Court Update - 30 Year Old Suspect Arrested for Rape and Murder

The 30 year old accused appeared before the Butterworth Magistrate Court today Tuesday 27 June 2017. Three additional charges were put to him. He was charged with two counts of rape and murder of Siphosethu Waphi who was 16 years old. She was allegedly raped and murdered by the accused as she was on her to Cunningham Senior Secondary School on Saturday 12 June 2016. Her body was found by Butterworth Police a few days later. In total the accused is now facing eight (8) charges including the first charges. He abandoned bail application. The case was remanded in custody until Thursday 27 July 2017 for further investigation.

