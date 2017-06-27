Ethiopia: Concerted Effort Decisive for Tech. Transfer - Ministry

The Ministry of Education called upon Higher Learning Institutions (HLIs) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as well as Research Centres to exert concerted effort towards the realization of the national technology transfer aspiration.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Education Minster Dr. Shiferaw Teklemariam said: "The Education sector plays decisive role in producing competent human power to reinforce the structural shift from agriculture to industry-led economy."

He said the expansion of universities and TVETs is part and parcel of the various tasks of ensuring the availability of able workforce across all sectors.

The ministry has been working to transfer welding and farm-tractor building technologies for they are pillars to attain the developmental feats of the country in concert with stakeholders, he said.

Likewise, Oromia State TVET Bureau Deputy Head Alemayehu Ta'a said the state has established a forum that facilitates technology transfer endeavours.

The forum helps to ensure demand driven technology transfer strategy, Alemayehu explained, and went on saying 11 universities in the state as well as research centers and TVETs of the State have been taking part in the forum.

Based on the Ministry's 33rd General Assembly's direction, the bureau coordinated tasks aiming to expedite the technology transfer ambition, he added.

The forum would also see into ways of substituting imports with local quality products and production.

Federal TVET Technology Transfer and Industry Extension Directorate Director, for his part, said the goal towards technology transfer by individual institutions could not bear fruits unless collaboration is forged among various sectors.

Research organizations-industry link is fundamental to achieve the technology transfer besides identifying research needs, he added.

The technology transfer endeavour gets backing from the country's higher education admission policy of 70:30. Universities' admit the majority of students in science and technology fields. But, this will not be a success unless stakeholders collaborate to clearly see whether the demand and supply chain is properly functioning or not.