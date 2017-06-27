Ethiopia: Tsega Gebru Wins Ethiopian Women's Cycling Race

Tsega Gebru of Mesfin Engineering came out first in the Women's Ethiopian Cycling Championship that took place on Sunday in Hawassa.

The second place was taken by Iyerus Tesfom of Mosobo Cement and compatriot Furtuna Kasahun won the third place.

The race that covered 108km put together 22 women cyclists from four clubs, Mosobo Cement, Mesfin Engineering, Trans and Tiret.

In club contest Mosobo emerged first leaving behind Mesfin Engineering and Trans to take the second and third places, in the order of that.

The cyclists took by average three hours and five minutes to complete the most gruelling 108km race.

One international participant, Iyerusalem Dino, didn't fare well in this race. She said at the end that the competition was tough. "For a new comer like me it needs long time training to acclimatize the venue and perform well in this kind of local competition," she said after finishing 10th in the race.

The guest of honour of this race was Teka Abadi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Birhanena Selam Printing Enterprise.

In his address he said that big institution must support to promote the country's cyclists. "I am very pleased to watch such back breaking cycling race. If these young cyclists get the necessary support and training they can manage to gain good results in the international arena," the CEO said.

He was invited by the Addis Ababa Cycling Federation (AACF). The AACF Executive committee President Rezene Beyene said that this is a good beginning for the sports. "We have to invite and show how difficult the cycling race to the management of big institutions. If they stand behind the cycling sport progress will be at hand. The speech that Ato Teka delivered to the audience was indeed encouraging," Rezene said.