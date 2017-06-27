Ethiopia: Education, Schools and Children

opinion

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization qualifies education as a fundamental human right to which every child is entitled. It says it is essential for the exercise of the other human rights. Similarly, one can assert that education promotes individual freedom and empowerment and yields important development benefits. It brings people to a higher level in their lives.

Yet millions of children and adults remain deprived of the opportunities of having education in poor countries with scarce means rather than developed ones.

UNESCO asserts proper schools where decent education is guaranteed must be accessible to all. But not always are there enough and easily accessible schools in the poorer countries or so called developing countries especially with very fast increasing population.

Undoubtedly, in Ethiopia, we have come a long way in terms addressing this fundamental issue of availing schools to practically every corner of the country, defeating even certain local customs and mores that prevent particularly girls from attending schools or have some prejudice against the modern schools. Some fear for the attitude of their family members; others may fear the changes are too radical for their tastes and for them it is an abandoning of their precious values in exchange of the modern ways the alien ways. However, these days even in the remotest areas where education was viewed as an unnecessary luxury or a threat to local values and mores, there are now schools and kids are solicited to attend them with their parents' consent. This means that we have improved tremendously in the numbers of schools of all kinds built and made available to students, the number of colleges and universities and the number of enrolment of pupils is a source of pride to the education authorities in particular, and the government in general.

UNESCO has given due credit to Ethiopia for the good job done in the sphere of education in the past decades. The continuous and constant growth in the economic sphere of the country has been reflected also in the education and health spheres as well. There have been encouraging reports regarding Ethiopia meeting adequately the Millennium Development Goals and the ambitious Growth and Transformation Plans of the country.

Nevertheless, there is a long way to go to achieve these objectives as there are several challenges that at times crop up from nowhere and may impede or delay our growth, but the move continues unabated. In this respect, education is doubtless a prime factor and it is only through our educational advancement and improvement that we can rely on the adequate work force and expertise that we need in order to attain our lofty goals set in the various GTPs. Human resources development is key in this regard and irreplaceable especially for local expertise and not rely on expatriates.

What is a concern however is and we would like to dwell on at length is the issue of quality, the issue of standard, the issue of infrastructure and the issue of affordability when we deal with particularly schooling and particularly the private schools or a schools system that is not exactly administered by the Ministry of Education.

Undoubtedly, the quality of schools and the quality of education we impart our kids must be a matter of great concern and focus to all of us as it is a matter of making or unmaking the coming generation.

We can look at it from the perspective of the quality of the schools structure itself. The availability of the schools near villages and the kind of curriculum has its impact on quality. The preparation and qualification of the teachers in the various schools, both public and private, that are supposed to help implement the curriculum, and of course take care of our kids; and the thorny issue of the economic accessibility or affordability of the various fees and payments that these schools demand periodically, such as registration fees, tuition fees, uniform fees, stationary fees, payments for the mandatory purchase of books and related materials, excursion fees and a quantity of other fees that they every now and then invent to subject parents to stressful situations while at the same time they seem committed to diversify their forms and sources of income in a something that even appears a sort of black mail to the poor parents who are virtually hostage of their children being influenced and demanded by the teachers and authorities in the schools.

As we said earlier and we all acknowledge today education is a human right but to be realized it needs to be accessible to all, available, affordable and adaptable, that is it should have a curriculum that is in conformity with the values, tradition, history and customs of the society where the education is imparted. It should be culturally adaptable and hopefully useful to the society without affecting negatively its values even if it may be advanced education or scientific education. Here the issue of the use of the mother tongue takes centre stage.

If education is what we said it is, the place that we normally impart education is schools and this infrastructure is very important for the expansion of education.

A school environment offers students the opportunity to learn to work with others, which is a very important "real world" skill in the words of UNESCO. Through games and projects, and even participation in after-school sports, children can learn the importance of forging relationships with each other. That is why the school environment matters and that is why it should be students friendly. If not, particularly the smaller kids will begin to hate going to school and would not like to be identified with their schools. Attendance would be a challenge for them.

Young students should be willing and anxious to attend school without any bad feelings. Experts maintain that attendance rate is important because students are more likely to succeed in academics when they attend school consistently and regularly. It's difficult for the teacher and the class to build their skills and progress if a large number of students are frequently absent. Interaction decreases and the momentum of learning is not sustained. That is why consistent attendance is imperative and that is why parents should supervise their kids that their interest in schools should not be diminished for any reason whatsoever; and if there is such tendency or if they suspect that there is this feeling in the mind of their kids, they should take the matter seriously and get to the bottom of it because young kids may not want to go to school, or may be reluctant to do so for a variety of reasons. One such motive could be the attitude of the teachers towards the pupils. It could be that the teachers are not polite and inviting, or they are rough and too serious for the kids. It could be the surrounding, the learning environment itself not very comfortable for the kids. If the classes are too congested and there is little space for the kids to move around or play, or stay in their desk comfortably, that would discourage the kid from looking forward to going to school. It could be the behaviour of other classmates. If there are violent kids that continuously harass the weaker ones this would offend or create anxiety in the kids and would not like to go there. If the classes are boring full of assignments and academic activities only, without any leisure or games or songs and the like the smaller kids loathe that. Certain schools are too serious form the very beginning with teachers that are not sensible enough with the kids' needs. If the kids cannot have refreshment when they need it most such as wanting to drink water when they feel like, going to the toilet when they believe to need it and the like, this as well curtails their freedom and until they get adapted to it fully and regulate their schedules they need the maximum comprehension and attention of their teachers. Otherwise they would hate to go to school and when Saturdays and Sundays come they feel a big feeling of relief while when Monday comes they are depressed and feel totally uncomfortable.

These are situations that parents and teachers and administrators need to talk about and resolve totally such very fundamental issues regarding the imparting of education to kids in an ideal environment where the full potential of the children would come out. ... .