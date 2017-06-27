Photo: Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Sundowns celebrate after winning the Africa Champions League trophy.

In the first away leg Saint George managed a goalless tie with Mamelodi Sundowns

The Ethiopian representatives St. George will host the South African side Mamelodi Sundowns the coming Saturday at the Addis Ababa stadium in the second leg of their CAF Champions' League Group C encounter.

Mamelodi Sundowns picked up a point in a goalless draw with Ethiopia's Saint George SC in their CAF Champions League Group C opener.

It was all Sundowns in this tie but they just weren't able to find a way past a stubborn Saint George side and had to settle for a solitary point at a wet and rainy Lucas Moripe Stadium.

St. George spoiled their good start when they conceded a 2-1 defeat at the hands of AS Vita of DR Congo last week in their fourth clash.

Right after the defeat St. George were forced to go down one ladder on five points from four games. Esperance remain top of the standings with eight points, three more than Sundowns, tied on same points with Ethiopia's Saint George. Mamelodi Sundowns and St. George are separated on goal difference. AS Vita of DR Congo occupy bottom with three points.

According to reports from the spot, Mamelodi Sundowns improve standings after the two African giants produced what was one of the most entertaining 0-0 draw in C Day Four encounter against Esperance at the Stade Olympique in Rades near Tunis a week earlier.

For St. George the Saturday clash is extremely decisive. A win will automatically give them second place in Group C with high hope of going in to the next stage as runners-up. Dropping of points will be very costy.

St George had only one win in this contest. It was the narrow 1-0 margin win over AS Vita with a goal from Salhadin Seid in the second half in the first leg held in Addis Ababa.

Salhadin Seid he is confident to collect the full three points with a win over Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa.

"We are aware of the importance of the Saturday match. Playing on home ground in the midst of our huge supporters will give us energy. We are determined for the win," he said.

He added, "With one away match at hand against the group leader, unless we collect the full three points on Saturday it is difficult to aspire to go to the next stage."

During the defeat by AS vita it was Salhadin who reduced the margin to 2-1 after finding the net in the second half.

He feels extremely disappointed by missing two other clear scoring opportunities in the Match against Vita. "We have to be careful not to waste scoring opportunities in the coming encounter," he said.

St. George dropped four points in their first and second CAF Champions League matches. In their opener against Sundowns St. George managed a goalless tie. This was considered to be the best result against the title holders.

But to the disappointment of the of their fans St. George dropped another two points against the visiting Tunisian side Esperance finishing by the same goalless tie at the Addis Ababa stadium.

In our earlier interview with assistant coach Fasil Tekalign he said: "Dropping points on home ground forced us to lose our advantage. That was what happened last time. We missed good opportunity that could push us take the top spot in the group."

This is a new set up by CAF for the continental big club show. Accordingly group winners and runners up after six matches advance to the quarter-finals of a competition offering a record $2.5 million first prize this season.