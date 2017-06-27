27 June 2017

South Africa: Seshego SAPS Seek Missing Person

The Police in Seshego outside Polokwane have launched a search operation for a missing 22-year-old man, Mokganya Phosa from Seshego Zone 3.

It is alleged by the family that the victim was last seen on 16 June 2017 going to church in the Mankweng Policing area outside Polokwane and, he never returned back home since then. He was wearing a pair of navy blue denim jeans, navy blue jacket and white (with red and black) Nike tekkies.

The Police are appealing to anyone who might have information about the person's whereabouts, to contact the nearest police station or the Investigation Officer, Warrant Officer Mampa at 072 164 8649. Alternatively, Crime Stop can also be contacted on 0860010111 or the Crime Line sms 32211.

Police investigations are still continuing.

