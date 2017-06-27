Africa: Addis Hosting 29th AU Summit

The 34th Ordinary Session of the Permanent Representatives' Committee of African Union (AU-PRC) would start at AU headquarters today.

The PRC meeting is the first statutory meeting of the 29th Ordinary Session of the Summit of the AU, which will be held from 27th June to 4th July.

The PRC meeting prepares the agenda of the AU Summit with appropriate recommendations for consideration by the Executive Council, scheduled to take place from 30th June - 1st July 2017.

The meeting will bring together all the Ambassadors of the 55 African Union member states based in Addis Ababa and other key AU officials.

The meeting will officially be opened by the Chairperson of the PRC, with remarks by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission.

Similarly, the 31st Ordinary Session of the Executive Council will take place June 30 - July 1 2017 at the New Conference Center.

The 29th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of AU Heads of State and Government has a theme: 'Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through Investments in Youth,' announced AU.