East Africa: Call for African Market Niches, Harnessing Neighbouring Bloc

Ethiopia's move and interaction on the economic fronts has not been as anticipated as its contribution and influence on the continent politics and peace building efforts, scholars argue.

Scholars argue that owing to the ever growing economy of the county and market the country need to focus on Africa market as well, according to a report filed by Addis Zemen daily.

According to 2016 African Development Bank Report, Benin, Botswana, Côte d'Ivoire and Senegal are the leading countries for their market supply to other African countries. Ethiopia and other African countries have the lowest share in this regard.

Africa's GDP has reached over 5.8 trillion USD, registering on average five per cent growth and predicts to reach 29 trillion USD by 2050.

The same report indicated that the African foreign trade volume has grown by 200 per cent. Having such growth and market potential, the share of Ethiopia is very much limited, according to scholars.

Jimma University Economics Lecturer Dr.Wondaferahu Mulugeta said Ethiopia's trade relations with African countries is very much low. He attributed similar products, lack of infrastructure connectivity with African countries to the reason for low level of the trade relations.

According to him, industrial parks and agro processing factories are expanding. The FDI is also increasing. The government is also working to be hub of the light and medium manufacturing in 2025.

He said against this backdrop the African market would be essential for Ethiopia in the coming couple of years.

President of the Pan African Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Economist Kibour Genna agree that Ethiopia' share in African market is minimal and has to be changed. The weak trade exchange among African countries, absence of free movement of people, lack of infrastructure connectivity has posed challenge for better intra trade market opportunities.

No exception for Ethiopia, he said the limited participation of Ethiopia in African market does not go with the current objective reality of country and this has to be justified.

Though the supply of similar products from African countries and capacity seems might be a reason for the cause, as organizations always have interest to expand business. For this to happen there must be competition. Organizations in Africa almost have similar capacity therefore looking for African market is option less.

International law lecturer from University of Gondar Dr. Andargachew Roba and Political and international Relations Peace and Security Analyst Dr.Getachwe Zeru from Meles Zenawi Acadamy have same stance that Ethiopia's influence in African market is insignificant when it is compared with its political and peace building efforts.

They argue that the trade interaction with countries with big market is so essential, the country's attention to African market niche very low.

They noted that Ethiopia does not use its being the seat for Africans and role model for the black people to advance its trade interaction with fellow Africans. Though there is trade interaction in the horn of Africa it is insignificant or yet exploited, they said.

To the contrary, Trade Ministry Communication Director Wondimu Filate does not buy the aforementioned argument. He said the intra trade volume among African countries has been growing. Currently, from Ethiopia's export some 21 per cent of the export is to African countries. For instance, he said out of the last nine month export amount the share of export to Djibouti and Somalia accounts 24 .9 per cent.

However, he said the government of Ethiopia is negotiating and signing agreements with countries to increase the volume. The negotiation is underway to ensure regional integration within the country's policy environment.

In 2025, Ethiopia aspires to be the leading hub for light and medium industries. It also envisaged transferring fully and in partial to export manufacturing products. As efforts are underway to shift the agriculture to market oriented and transform into modern industrialization, securing potential market niche is central.

Therefore, the scholars noted that it is advisable for Ethiopia to lay a foundation for African market especially in neighborhood expressing concerns that the industry would be challenged by lack of potential markets that could setback the industrialization drive.