Ethiopia: Getaneh Set a New Record, Commercial Bank & Jimma Ababuna Face Relegation

When the season's Ethiopian Premier League (EPL) football club competition, the country's elite league, came to a conclusion on Saturday in different venues Getaneh Kebede of Dedebit set a new record with 25 goals.

Getaneh had 23 goals ahead of the Saturday's clash against Wolayita Dicha. Despite his side's 4-2 defeat, Getaneh managed to score two goals to break the previous 24 goals record held by then Electric striker Yordanos Abay 20 years ago.

The remote second is Salhadin Seid of Saint George with 15 goals. For Getaneh this was a big achievement in his long years of football career.

The 30th game of the EPL brought sensational and thrilling matches to avoid relegation. Dire Dawa City survived with a 1-0 home win over Jimma Ababuna on 35 points. The losers Jimma Ababuna returned to the lower division in just one year stay having 32 points.

With 1-0 defeat by the already champions St. George, Commercial Bank of Ethiopia confirmed their demotion to the lower division after 35 years in the top flight.

Even prior to the match Commercial Bank's chance to remain in the elite league was very bleak. A win over St. George alone was not enough for their survival. In addition to this win Dire Dawa City and Jimma Ababuna should end their decisive match with a draw. Both chances didn't happen. So that Commercial Bank had to painfully swallow the demotion pill.

Accordingly, Addis Ababa City had confirmed their demotion five matches before conclusion, Commercial Bank who finished 15th and Jimma Ababuna who stand 14th on 32 points relegated from the 16-team elite league.

Electric who collected 33 points from 30 games survived with a 1-1 tie against Hawassa City. This is not the first time for the two times title winners Electric to survive in the final day clash. For the last five or so years Electric have been playing to avoid relegation. Why this happened for strong side Electric remains a mystery.

Champions St. George collected 61 points from a possible 90. The second placed Sidama Coffee are nine points adrift of the champions.

This is a good position for Sidama Coffee who are already eliminated from the Ethiopian knock out tournament.

If St. George end the season as double winners the regulation gives Sidama Coffee an opportunity to play in the CAF Confederation Cup. So now Sidama Coffee eagerly awaiting the end of the Ethiopian knock out tournament that reached the quarter final stage.

Dedebit on 51 points, Adama City on equal 51 points and Coffee on 48 take the third, fourth and fifth places, in that order.