Ethiopia: University Building Resilience Towards Climate Changes

Addis Ababa University (AAU) Centre for Environmental Sciences is putting extra efforts of graduating competent professionals aimed at supporting nation's overall activities of building climate resilient environment and economy.

The Centre Head Dr.Teshome Sorensa told The Ethiopian Herald that the university has so far graduated over 800 environmental science professionals with graduate and postgraduate degrees.

" These professionals have already acquired the necessary scientific knowledge and skills. They are now working for the Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change and other similar organizations across the country. Plus, some of them are teaching environmental science courses at various universities."

Dr. Teshome lauded the centre's community service delivery division saying : "Beyond possessing well qualified and competent environmentalists, our staff are right now providing valuable community services related to environment protection."

The university together with the students had been involving in rivers cleanup activities in Addis over the past six months, he noted.

" We also carried out researches focusing on the ongoing efforts of making the rivers located in the center of Addis attractive and clean just like developed countries. To this end, we have designed a project and obtained 400 million Birr fund from the Addis Ababa City Administration. "

The Administration has also organized the youth to engage in environmental protection activities on the city's rivers in a uniform and sustainable manner, he said.

Besides, awareness creation activities have been underway so as to sensitize the community to save and protect the rivers from pollution as well as to build safer environment that would guarantee healthier life, according to Dr. Teshome.

He further said the university renders consultancy services to industries and offers short term trainings on environment related issues for different organizations.

AAU Natural and Computational Sciences College Dean Dr. Shibiru Temesgen for his part said that the college has been actively engaged in community service and research that solves the community's underlying problems.

"One manifestation of our commitment to safe, clean and resilient environment is the current promising progress of the project on the city's rivers, which is the fruit of research on environment and community service efforts of the university," the Dean said.

Centre for Environmental Science teaches students from various countries because the curriculum gets along with international standards. "Currently we have students from Sudan, Tanzania, Nigeria, Uganda, Rwanda and India. Students from Europe also join us for short-term trainings," Dr. Teshome mentioned.

Centre for Environmental Science, a department under Natural and Computational Sciences College of AAU, offers courses in three thematic areas: Natural Resource Management, Pollution and Sanitation, and Atmosphere, Energy and Climate Change. The center now has over 100 undergraduate and 92 postgraduate students.