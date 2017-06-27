Gambia: SIS' Badjie Not Charged, Reports On Bail

The legal adviser of the National Intelligence Agency, now renamed State Intelligence Services, Boubacarr Badjie, is still reporting on bail at Kairaba Police Station although he is yet to be charged with any crime.

At the presidential spokesperson's maiden press conference last week, a question regarding allegations contained in the petition against the director general of the SIS by Mr Badjie was quizzed but Mrs Amie Bojang-Sisoho did not give much information regarding the case.

"All matters of reforms are being reviewed; including staff audits to ascertain who is on the government pay roll are being determined. Once it is done, we will get the public informed," she said.

Badjie was arrested by the police on the 9th June 2017 and detained at the Kairaba Police Station for three days; he was released on 12 June at around 4:30pm.

He was served with an interdiction notice from the Personnel Management Office (PMO) on the allegations of leaking official secrets to the public and violating work ethics of the intelligence agency.

However, Badjie maintained his innocence and claimed that the new DG was reluctant to implement reforms as demanded by the new government.

He also alleged that DG Sowe was tampering with evidence of torture that took place at the agency, and also reluctant to handover suspects in the killing of Solo Sandeng for prosecution.

He was granted police bail of D50,000 with two male sureties. He reports on bail twice a week since then.