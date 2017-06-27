West Africa: Friends of West Africa Donates Food Aid to Needy Gambians

Friends of West Africa Group (FOWAG)-The Gambia, a charitable organisation based in the United States of America over the weekend donated various food items and cash to the communities of Bijilo and Kerr Sering.

The charity also donated to the Central River Region as part of the charity support to needy Muslims in The Gambia during the holy month of Ramadan.

This year, FOWAG has distributed sixty bags of 25kg rice, which were distributed between the communities of Bijilo and Kerr Sering while seventy bags of 25kg were given to the community of Kaur and its catchment areas in the Central River Region.

Some bags of rice were given out privately to some elderly men and Imams at home level.

Speaking at the distribution held at the Bijilo Lower Basic School, the deputy Imam of Kerr Sering, Matarr Ceesay, thanked the Friend of West Africa Group The Gambia through the founder, Osuman Ndow, a Gambian born philanthropist based in The US for ensuring that his charity put smiles on the faces of the needy and the most vulnerable people in society.

He said the vulnerable people have nothing to say but to pray for his long life and prosperity as well as for the Almighty Allah to give him the strength and the ability to support humanity, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, which is a month of sharing and caring.

For her part, one Dado Sowe, a resident of Bijilo Sanchaba, a beneficiary, thanked Mr Ndow for the gesture, saying that for the past couple of years, Mr Ndow have been very supportive to his community.

Kumba Wadda, also a resident of Bijilo, said the food aid would greatly help to reduce the burden on them, and she called on other potential Gambians who are in the diaspora to emulate Ousman Ndow's example.

Another speaker, Momodou Jallow, also thanked Mr Ndow for his annual distribution of food aid during the holy month of Ramadan while urging the beneficiaries to continue praying him for good health.

He said if Gambia could have five Ousman Ndows, then the vulnerable people's problems would be the thing of the past.