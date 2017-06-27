27 June 2017

The Point (Banjul)

West Africa: Friends of West Africa Donates Food Aid to Needy Gambians

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdoulie Nyockeh

Friends of West Africa Group (FOWAG)-The Gambia, a charitable organisation based in the United States of America over the weekend donated various food items and cash to the communities of Bijilo and Kerr Sering.

The charity also donated to the Central River Region as part of the charity support to needy Muslims in The Gambia during the holy month of Ramadan.

This year, FOWAG has distributed sixty bags of 25kg rice, which were distributed between the communities of Bijilo and Kerr Sering while seventy bags of 25kg were given to the community of Kaur and its catchment areas in the Central River Region.

Some bags of rice were given out privately to some elderly men and Imams at home level.

Speaking at the distribution held at the Bijilo Lower Basic School, the deputy Imam of Kerr Sering, Matarr Ceesay, thanked the Friend of West Africa Group The Gambia through the founder, Osuman Ndow, a Gambian born philanthropist based in The US for ensuring that his charity put smiles on the faces of the needy and the most vulnerable people in society.

He said the vulnerable people have nothing to say but to pray for his long life and prosperity as well as for the Almighty Allah to give him the strength and the ability to support humanity, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, which is a month of sharing and caring.

For her part, one Dado Sowe, a resident of Bijilo Sanchaba, a beneficiary, thanked Mr Ndow for the gesture, saying that for the past couple of years, Mr Ndow have been very supportive to his community.

Kumba Wadda, also a resident of Bijilo, said the food aid would greatly help to reduce the burden on them, and she called on other potential Gambians who are in the diaspora to emulate Ousman Ndow's example.

Another speaker, Momodou Jallow, also thanked Mr Ndow for his annual distribution of food aid during the holy month of Ramadan while urging the beneficiaries to continue praying him for good health.

He said if Gambia could have five Ousman Ndows, then the vulnerable people's problems would be the thing of the past.

West Africa

France Plans 1 Billion Euros Investment in Nigeria

The French government says it has set aside about one billion euros to invest in Nigeria's oil and gas industry, to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.