Gambia: Lotto Gaming Presents Ramadan Packages to Winners

Lotto Gaming Gambia limited, one of the youngest and fastest growing companies in The Gambia, Saturday presented food items to their winners a part of their support in the holy month of Ramadan.

The Lotto Gaming Gambia limited is two months old and this was the first time of doing such during the holy month of Ramadan-

Speaking at the presentation, the Chief Executive Officer of Lotto Gaming Gambia limited, Alagie Ngum, praised the Almighty Allah for giving them the strength and ability to support their customers.

He said his first priority as the CEO was the customers' satisfaction, adding that the items provided included 15 bags of 50 Kg of sugar, 15 bags of rice of 50kg, and 15 bags of onions as well as 20 gallons of 10 litre of oil.

Mr Ngum disclosed that the company intends to introduce a new product called scratch card, which contained a package envelope of four hundred bags of sugar, four hundred bags of rice, and four hundred gallons of 20 littre oil, alongside a cash amount of D25,000.

He expressed his appreciation of the relationship between his company and their customers, adding that since the resumption of the company many customers are patronising their games.

He assured the public that the overall aim of the company was to satisfy their customers by giving them quality products with transparency and honesty.

Mr Ngum also disclosed that by December, Lotto Gaming Gambia would reach out to many orphanage centers to give them support to complement government's effort.

He commended the government for allowing them to re-open for business.

For his part, Demba Njie, field manager at Lotto Gaming Gambia limited, said the gifts were given to their customers through a raffle draw, adding that the food items would greatly help to reduce some of the family burden.