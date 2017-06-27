Liberia: CSA Honors Two for Diligent Performance

The Civil Service Agency (CSA) of Liberia has honored Mr. Roland D. Kallon of the Civil Service Agency and Mr. John T. Davis of the Ministry of Justice for excellent and exceptional performance for the year 2017.

This year's event saw the nominations of eight civil servants from the General Services Agency, Liberia Institute of Public Administration, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications and the Civil Service Agency.

Six of the stories described in their nominations were good but, they were routine job descriptions.

The nominees who qualified for recognition as the Civil Servants of the Year 2017 were judged based on the demonstration of exceptional work ethics, performance, and efficiency beyond their normal work duties.

Speaking during the ceremony at Paynesville City Hall, the CSA Acting Director-General Mr. Othello K. Weh noted that ministries and agencies of government are advised and requested to recognize civil servants who perform well in their routine assignments during the end of the year program.

"For this year, we received eight nominations from the General Services Agency, Liberia Institute of Public Administration, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications and the Civil Service Agency", he said.

Director Weh said the nomination is geared towards recognizing people that helped to save taxpayers money, such as combating corruption, saving lives and acts that affected the lives of other colleagues and fellow employees or citizens at large during the year.

Receiving the awards, the two gentlemen expressed their heartfelt appreciation to the nation for recognizing their service to the nation and promised that the award the event is a motivation for others to put the interest of the nation first.

Mr. Roland Kallon uncovered a syndicate In December 2016, through which two staffs of the Civil Service Agency and 179 teachers who were on the supplemental payroll were involved in adjusting their salaries. Without any authorization, they increased 179 teachers' salaries on the payroll.

According to the investigation, their action caused the Government of Liberia to lose US$228,331.20 in two fiscal periods. Some of those teachers who were high school graduates or C certificates holders were raised to BSc salaries.

Mr. John T. Davies is a hardworking, dedicated and long service employee at the Ministry of Justice Central Office. Since his employment, he has served in various capacities including: Correction Officer (Bureau of Corrections and Rehabilitation), Inspector (Division of Public Safety), and now Chief of Private Security.

Both Mr. Davies and Mr. Kallon received USD$ 1,000 each or equivalent as their prize money.