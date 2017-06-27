Liberia: Paynesvillle Residents Endorse Clergyman District #6 Seat

Despite the heavy downpour of rain on Saturday, hundreds of young people gathered at the Right to Play field in Paynesville to petition a Man of God, Reverend Samuel Enders, to contest for electoral District #6 representative seat in the pending October 10, 2017 elections.

Reading the petition statement, the head of the group, Melton Yoko, said the petitioning of Rev. Enders is based on his numerous contributions towards the district and the country at large.

He pointed out job creations, entrepreneurships, empowerment, education, healthcare, community development, transportation and capacity building as the driving force behind the plea for him to contest.

According to Mr. Yoko, Liberians need an innovator like the Man of God who has provided over 100 job opportunities for Liberians at his Dream H20 water company, Dream Children Health Clinic and the African Dream Academy.

The Petitioners added that the representative aspirant currently runs a L$2milloin dollars loan program that is benefiting several market women, community groups and small and medium business owners, also provided 55 motorbikes to the youth within the district.

Mr. Yoko said that their choice for the lawmaking position runs a free school (African Dream Academy) that provides learning opportunity for thousands of children where students are transported and fed, provides scholarships and financial assistance to 4,000 students across Liberia.

Mr. Enders operates a free healthcare center for children ages 0-6, and he played a yeoman's role during the Ebola epidemic.

Yoko noted that Samuel Enders has contributed towards projects in over 12 communities within the district and currently runs a 65 seated yellow bus that carry students to and fro on a free basis.

Accepting the petition, the aspirant appreciated the people of District 6 for the motivation.

"I appreciate the people of District #6. I considered this petition as confirmation from the young people for the representative seat", he said.

He committed himself to work with the people to do more for the district and Liberia at large.