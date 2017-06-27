Liberia: Weah Wants Aspirants Reunite

The political leader of the Coalition of Democratic Change (CDC), Senator George Manneh Weah, has called on all successful and unsuccessful aspirants of the CDC primaries to put behind the past and reunite for what he termed as betterment of the party.

Senator Weah said that even though election is contentious, the losers should work together with the winners in making sure that the party wins every district and the presidency in the forthcoming general elections.

Senator Weah made the appeal over the weekend at the party's headquarter in Congo during a reconciliation jamboree for CDCians organized by the standard bearer of the party.

"The challenge to be elected should not be underestimated. Let's work together to win this election. Let the losers work with the winners, leaving no stone unturned in those districts to win all the representatives seats and the presidency," he noted.

Recently, after the just ended primaries of Montserrado County, the CDC delegates denied two incumbent lawmakers and several other new aspirants.

In District 16, Representative Edward Forh was denied by voters not to contest on the ticket of the party he has represented almost 12 years at the Liberian Legislature.

In the race of three, Dixon Seboe obtained the confidence of 30 partisans from 45 votes cast. Incumbent Representative Edward Forh came second with 13 votes while Reverend Nat Johns secured two votes.

Shortly after the results, Honorable Forh congratulated members of the primaries committee for conducting a transparent process, thus giving the people the opportunity to speak out their minds.

The Liberian lawmaker commended Dixon Seboe for becoming the winner and promised to work with the party as founding member.

"The people of the district have decided, as founding member of the CDC, I will remain with the party, anybody who wins, will be my representative," said Forh after his defeat.

Despite all the promises made by Rep. Forh, it is credibly learned that he is in consultation with family members and friends to contest in the district on another party ticket.

For district 10, Julius Berrian lost to the party's Vice Chairman for Operations, Mulbah K. Morlu, who attained 25 votes, while incumbent Berrian got six votes from the total 31 votes cast.

Following the defeat, Berrian during a press briefing officially announced his resignation from the party and assured his constituents of his participation in the upcoming election, but wasn't definite party wise.

Early before his resignation from the party, Morlu cautioned him (Berrian) to take his example when he lost two primaries in 2005 and 2011, yet still remained committed to the party.

According to the National Elections Commission own mandate, those defeated in party primaries will not be allowed to contest for the representative positions in their respective districts as independents candidates.

But reports gathered by this paper indicate that the defeated aspirants are busy negotiating with other political parties to contest in their districts.