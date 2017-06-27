Liberia: Boakai's Veep-Nuquay in - Tingba, Findley Out Featured

For better or worse, the October 2017 elections has again positioned Nimba smack in the center space of power jockeying, with many opposition contenders fielding their vice presidential picks from the former Charles Taylor stronghold. Last week or so, the Nimba Factor reared its ubiquitous head when it was announced that Senator Prince Y. Johnson had thrown in his support for a Joe Boakai presidency. But news of his joining ranks with Joe Boakai fizzled out just his will-o-the-wispy reputation of wheeling and dealings, jumping in bed with any political party or presidential aspirant for the green bar.

And so, as the nation waits with bated breath as to who the ruling party standard bearer chooses as his second in command, it seems the Nimba Factor might be completely downplayed this time around, if readings from credible party sources prove us right.Nimba County has always been a clincher since 2005 when it came to deciding who sat in the Executive Mansion. Prince Johnson, the lone wolf kingmaker from Nimba County positioned himself so pretty well in 2005 and 2011 that presidential courtesans sought his blessings, though some left with smiles afterward, and some with goddam curse.

According to close Unity Party sources, Representative Matenokay Tingba of Nimba County, who has been billed by many bookmakers to ride on Joe Boakai's coattails for the presidency in October 2017, is already short circuited, having been put forward as a legislative candidate for the Unity Party for District 9 of Nimba County. This move firmly places a nail in the political coffin of Rep. Tingba's vice-presidential aspirations.

This development comes as a premium surprise to many political pundits who have been debating the emergence of Rep. Tingba as the vice-presidential running mate to Amb. Boakai given his (Tingba's) loud defense of Amb. Boakai's candidacy, his origin from Nimba which is a vote-rich county and the fact that Rep. Tingba was one of the first legislators to begin canvassing for Amb. Boakai across Liberia.

With Rep. Tingba's vice presidential dream shelved for now, bookmakers have started hedging their bets on the likelihood of the Veep seeking solace within the Bassa belt, most preferably with former Senate Pro Tempore G. Milton Findley.

However, sources close to Veep Boakai are not sure whether the former Pro Tempore can deliver Grand Bassa County or the Bassa Belt comprising Grand Bassa, Rivercess, Margibi and parts of Montserrado. UP insiders say the party is extremely wary about Findley's recent shock defeat by a protégé of Cllr. Brumskine in Grand Bassa.

According to our sources, the alternative route to securing the Bassa Belt is by selecting House Speaker Emmanuel Nuquay who hails from Margibi County.

Nuquay's selection as Vice President to Joe Boakai would solidify the oft-touted speculation that the crux of the next national leadership will be drawn directly from the National Legislature, a hotbed of financial scandals.