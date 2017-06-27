Liberia: Rep. Berrian Lied Mont. District 10 Zonal Head, CDC Stalwarts Debunk Report Featured

A zonal head of District 10 Montserrado County has distanced himself from media reports indicating that 34 zonal heads signed a resolution rejecting representative nominee Mulbah Morlu and affirming their commitment to support CDC incumbent lawmaker Julius F. Berrian.

Terming the report as a malicious attempt by Representative Berrian to distort the fact, District 10's Zone 19 Chairman, Joel R. Varney, says the report is false, misleading and malicious.

"The report is false. Basically, we don't have 34 zones in this district. The maximum is 30 and the most active zone is 19. As a matter of fact, zonal heads are not supporting Representative Berrian at all," Zone 19 Chairman Joel Varney told Capitol Times.

Varney said as an institution person, he and his colleagues with the various zones of District 10 support Mulbah Morlu to the fullest.

"We are going to use our strength and resources to campaign vigorously for Mulbah Morlu. I see potential and leadership in Mulbah, and believe that he can make a difference for the people.

We call on Hon. Berrian to desist. If he has resigned from the party let him go wherever he wants to go. We will remain with the party. We will remain loyal," Varney said.

It can be recalled Representative Julius Berrin lost the Coalition for Democratic Change primaries to Mulbah Morlu. Berrian resigned from the CDC and is reported to be angling for the ruling Unity Party.

Meanwhile, the CDC Vice Chairman for Administration of Montserrado County District 10, J. Cephus Miller, as well as the CDC Youth Chairman of District 10, Gaiyeizohn A. Davis, have vehemently condemned the media report which said 34 zonal heads have signed a resolution supporting Rep. Berrian's quest for the legislative representation within District 10, and objecting Mulbah Morlu's nomination as the CDC choice, as a devilish ploy orchestrated by Rep. Berrian to buy sympathy for losing the CDC primary to Morlu.

Both men challenged Rep. Berrian and the media to produce the list of the 34 petitioners of District 10 for the sake of transparency. "We challenge them to produce any such list. In fact, District 10 does not have 34 zones, rather 30," the CDC stalwarts stated.