Liberia: Mills Jones to Name Running Mate Today

The political leader of the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE), Dr. J. Mills Jones is expected to name his running mate today ahead of the October 10, 2017 elections.

Speaking on a local radio via mobile phone, an executive of the party, Dan Saryea, confirmed that the former Central Bank Governor will officially announce his vice standard bearer on Tuesday June 27, 2017.

According to him, the chosen person is a grass rooter, with impeccable character that will be willing to work and improve the wellbeing of Liberians.

Dan Saryea noted that the individual is not a strange person to the Liberian public as he is from a humble background who believes in accountability.

The former Executive Director of Liberia Democratic Institute said the political leader of the party is knowledgeable of the statutory requirements of a person to become a Vice President of the Republic of Liberia.

Meanwhile, report gathered by this paper says former Information Minister Dr. Lawrence Bropleh is expected to declare his membership to the Movement for Economic Empowerment later this week.

It can be recalled that Dr. Lawrence K. Bropleh was defeated in the primary of the opposition Liberty Party (LP) for District #3, Grand Bassa County.

The Liberian Orator's hope of becoming a member of the 54th National Legislature was dashed as he was defeated by incumbent lawmaker Gabriel Buchanan Smith.

The former Minister, who now works with the local law firm of the LP political leader, Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine in the Port City of Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, was massively defeated 100 to 6 votes.

His going to MOVEE could likely be attributed to his defeat in his previous party, and this could be a move for a safe haven.