26 June 2017

The Capitol Times (Monrovia)

Liberia: Pal Adopts Revised Constitution

By Staff Writer

The Publishers Association of Liberia (PAL) has successfully adopted its revised Constitution to effectively guide its operation.

More than 30 members of the Association converged on June 23, 2017 at the offices of the Hot Pepper Newspaper on Coleman Hill, Monrovia to adopt the modified Constitution.

The President of the Association, Mr. Stanley Seakor, described the adoption of the revised Constitution as a landmark achievement of the Association under his administration.

Mr. Seakor has expressed deepest gratitude to all members of the Association who demonstrated patience and tolerance during the adoption process.

Menawhile, Mr. Seakor who is also Publisher of The Analyst Newspaper has appointed a five member ad hoc elections committee headed by J. Lydon Ponnie, Publisher of the Concord Times Newspaper.

A release issued by PAL shortly after the adoption of its Constitution says the President of the Association, Mr. Seakor, immediately appointed the electoral body in response to constitutional mandate to conduct elections in one month.

The elections are scheduled to be held on the third Saturday of July 2017.

Those appointed to conduct the Association's elections include J. Lydon Ponnie of the Concord Times Newspaper, Chairman; Molley Paasewe of the Capitol Times Newspaper, Secretary; Lewis K. Glay of the Inprofile Daily, Member; Bai Best of the Daily Observer Newspaper, Member and James G. Kiazolu of the Liberian Express Newspaper and Secretary General of the Publishers Association, Ex-Official.

Meanwhile, Mr. Seakor who promised not to stand as a candidate in the elections has assured members of the Association of free, fair and transparent elections in July.

"We will ensure that results of the elections will be credible", Mr. Seakor said.

