Liberia: Nimba and Bassa Betrayed - Boakai Snubs Tingba, Findley

As per the latest listing of legislative candidates released by the ruling Unity Party, Representative Matenokay Tingba of Nimba County is again being put forward as a legislative candidate for District 9 of Nimba County. This move firmly places a nail in the political coffin of Rep. Tingba's vice-presidential aspirations.

This development comes as great surprise as many political pundits had been debating the emergence of Rep. Tingba as the vice-presidential running mate to Amb. Boakai given his loud defense of Amb. Boakai's candidacy, his origin from Nimba which is a vote-rich county and the fact that Rep. Tingba was one of the first legislators to begin canvassing for Amb. Boakai across Liberia. In addition, he had declared his intentions for the vice presidential post a long time ago. Political pundits believe that this move by Amb. Boakai and the ruling Unity Party certainly smacks of betrayal.

With Rep. Tingba finally out of the way, it appears that Amb. Boakai is getting closer towards the selection of his vice-presidential running mate. The line of selection had firstly included Rep. Tingba of Nimba, Former Senate Pro Tempore G. Milton Findley of Grand Bassa and even briefly flirted with the idea of Senator Prince Johnson. The consideration of Sen. Johnson clearly demonstrated the high degree of pressure and desperation Amb. Boakai currently faces in his quest to select a running mate that can both pull votes and ensure the regional balance provided by the constitution is respected.

However, it is reported that Former Pro Tempore Findley was casually discarded because an independent assessment of the recent Bassa for Boakai rally showed it to be a massive flop and demonstrated that Cllr. Charles Brumskine of the Liberty Party is still firmly in control of the Bassa Belt (Grand Bassa, Rivercess, Margibi and parts of Montserrado). This reality was also coupled with the fact that Fromer Pro Tempore Findley has recently been shockingly defeated by a protégé of Cllr. Brumskine in Grand Bassa.

However, sources close to the Amb. Boakai have hinted that after betraying Grand Bassa and Nimba, Amb. Boakai is now seriously considering Speaker Emmanuel Nuquay of Margibi County. Critics argue that Nuquay's selection confirms that Amb. Boakai is out for business as usual given Nuquay's involvement in every major financial scandal since the onset of the Unity Party led government.