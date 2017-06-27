Ghana: Kumasi Mayor Charges Muslims

Mr Osei Assibey Antwi, Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive, has charged on stakeholders in the Muslim communities to take advantage of the Zongo Development Fund to develop their various communities.

According to him, the government, through the Zongo Development Fund (ZDF), has designed a comprehensive programme to help develop the zongo communities.

The Mayor said this when he joined the Ahmadyya Muslims Mission in prayers to celebrate this year's Eid-Ul-Fitr. According to him, the establishment of the Zongo Development Fund would provide investment in education and training for the Zongo Communities, improve infrastructure, targeting housing, health and sanitation; supporting local businesses and social development.

He said the initiative is aimed at developing those communities, in order to unleash their potentials to become centres of opportunity and prosperity.

He said the President and his government were relentlessly trying to deliver on their promises to the good people of Ghana, and that nothing could be achieved if there was no peace and harmony in the country.

The Mayor took the opportunity to appeal to all Imams and elders in the Muslim communities to admonish the people of the fraternity, especially, the Zongo youth, to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the government to develop themselves and their communities.

He indicated that the government could not talk about peace without looking at security. According to him, a lot of illegal activities were going on in our communities, including sales of small arms, dealing in hard drugs, armed robbery, and prostitution among others.

He noted that the security agencies have, for some time now, been playing their part of putting adequate measures in place to provide security for the people everywhere, however, they can do their job better, " if we cooperate and support them in their duty to maintain law and order in the country."

He entreated all stakeholders in the Muslim communities to provide information to the security agencies to deal with all acts that are threats to life and property in the communities.

Maulvi Abdul Hameed Tahir, Ashanti Regional Missionary of the Ahmadyya Muslim Mission, on his part, prayed for God's guidance to the governments and politicians to serve the nation wholeheartedly, to ensure prosperity and improvement of our socio-economic growth.

He entreated all Muslims to seek truth and justice, desist from falsehoods, and that "if you fast and engage in falsehoods or lies, then you are hungered for nothing."

According to him, God would not count on those who engage themselves in all forms of immorality in his Kingdom, and urged Muslims to live exemplary lives and shine at every corner they find themselves.

He said they should stand up and protect the good and the gentleness of the religion Islam, which stands for peace and harmony.