Ghana: MTN Donates Computers to Kumasi Special School

MTN Foundation Ghana has donated five computers and accessories, and 800 connectivities and printers to the Kumasi Special School and Jachie D/A and Junior High School (JHS) to assist the teachers in teaching and learning.

Madam Adwoa Afrakumah Baah Obeng, Regional Branches Manager, explained at the presentation, that the gesture is part of MTN 21 days Yello care to help the less privileged and institutions in society in the month of June every year.

According to her, MTN believes in investing, and to enrich the life of the people in society, hence, efforts at improving the standard of education and human empowerment.

He disclosed that MTN would continue the good works to the benefit of the people in their catchment areas, especially, their subscribers.

Dr. Roseline Frempomaah Agyapon, Headmistress of the school, commended MTN and the staff for the kind gesture, and hoped MTN would support the school in meeting challenges to ensure the effective running of the school, to help the inmates.

She also appealed to various institutions and stakeholders to come to the aid of the school, and pleaded with the government to ensure that the school get its fair share of the feeding grant, which has not been forthcoming for some time now.