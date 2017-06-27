Ghana: GNAG to Partner Govt to Build Factory

The Ashanti Regional executives of the Ghana National Association of Garages (GNAG), in collaboration with its counterparts at the Atwima Nwabiagya District, is in talks with the Akufo-Addo administration to set up a factory in the area, under the government's "One District, One Factory" policy.

The factory, which will be built at Atwima Mim in the Atwima Nwabiagya District on a 25-acre parcel of land acquired by the GNAG, will mainly manufacture welding electrodes, rods, car springs and U-clamps, using local materials to serve the local markets.

Regional GNAG executives officially applied to partner government for the establishment of the facility in the district to create jobs for the teeming unemployed artisans and the youth to bring development to the impoverished area.

Lukman Nuhu Mohammed, Ashanti Regional Vice-Chairman of the association, said the manufacture of the named items locally was initiated in the district by some GNAG members about three years ago.

He said these locally-manufactured products were highly patronised, considering their durability and cost-effectiveness, but production in commercial quantities could not be made, because of lack of funding.

The Vice Chairman commended the major stakeholders, including the traditional rulers and the Atwima Nwabiagya District Assembly, for the role they played in the acquisition of the land for the project.

Lukman Nuhu Mohammed appealed to the government to expedite the partnership process for the factory to be built, noting that land, raw materials and the human resource were available.