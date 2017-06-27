Ghana: The Chronicle Congratulates Ghanaian Muslims

Yesterday, Muslims across the length and breadth of the country joined their counterparts around the globe to celebrate their month-long Ramadan fast, and commemorated it with merry-making and the sharing of gifts.

As usual, after their prayers, the young ones among them took to the streets, tooting the horns of their cars and motorbikes.

Beaches, drinking spots and other places, where people go to have fun, were filled to capacity.

The elderly ones shared items such as food and drinks with their Christian friends to climax the celebrations.

The Chronicle wishes to congratulate all Muslims, especially our brothers and sisters in the country, for a successful Eid-Ul-Fitr.

Eid-Ul-Fitr, popularly known as 'Feast of the Breaking of the Fast', is an important celebration observed by Muslims all over the world to mark the end of the holy month of fasting.

The occasion is characterised by merrymaking, alms-giving, and the observance of the Eid Prayers to thank almighty Allah for seeing Muslims through the holy month of Ramadan.

Furthermore, on such occasions, not only do Muslims pray incessantly, but they also restrain themselves from indulging in activities that go contrary to their beliefs.

To this end, The Chronicle is hopeful that they would be able to maintain this same lifestyle throughout the year to ensure that they demonstrate consistency in their everyday life, all year round.

We want to further congratulate our Muslim brothers and sisters across the country for co-existing with all Ghanaians, especially their Christian brethren, who are scattered all over the place.

In other countries in Africa and across the world, there, unfortunately, exists high levels of religious intolerance, which have become a source of worry to their respective leaderships.

Fortunately for us in Ghana, the level of understanding between Muslims, Christians, Buddhists and Traditionalists, among other religious sects, has been tremendous.

For example, if one visits some Ghanaian homes, he or she could find a Muslim husband with a Christian wife who have lived together for several years as married couples, most times, with children.

A classical example is a former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mrs. Betty Mould-Iddrisu, who has been married to a Muslim husband, Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu, a former Defence Minister and advisor to former President Jerry John Rawlings, for several years.

We can continue to mention names of several married couples in the country, both at the high, middle and low levels, who are either married to Christians or Muslims.

Indeed, it is this religious tolerance, which, in the view of this paper, has sustained the peace and harmony we are enjoying in the country today.

We are, therefore, calling on our Muslim brothers and sisters to continue to live in peace with their Christian counterparts, since that is the only way we can guarantee the harmonious existence between members of both religions.

It is the prayer of The Chronicle that on this holy occasion of Eid-Al-Fitr, may Allah fulfill the wishes of the millions of Muslims across the world, particularly, our brothers and sisters in Ghana, and bless them with strength, prosperity and happiness.