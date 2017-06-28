Nigeria: Lagos Residents Protest Over Forceful Eviction

Lagos — Residents of Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos State in their large numbers on Tuesday staged a peaceful protest to the State House of Assembly alleging forceful takeover of their land by land grabbers.

Some of the placards brandished by the protesters had inscriptions such as "Folami, bring peace and development, not death and destruction to your father's land," and "To defend our land and our people from Onibeju and Folami is a task that must be done," Folami, Onibeju, you want to use us as slaves on our fatherland," "If we remain silent, we would be guilty of complicity."

Addressing journalists, Alhaji Lateef Folami, who led the protesters, said that they were in the Assembly in respect of Oke Ogun Odofin, and Ibeju Lekki.

He revealed that Ibeju Lekki had existed for the past 535 years, and that they had 18 obas, who had been on the throne and left.

"We didn't have Ajagun Gbale or people taking other people's land. But, for the past seven years, we have been facing challenges in the area. I am from Jinadu Bakare Family. We have expanse of land at Oke Ogun, Odofin.

"In Ibeju Lekki, we only know two Oke Ogun, Oke Ogun Odofin, and Oke Madagbayon, there was nothing like Oke Ogun Aladeseso in Ibeju Lekki.

Folami added that they saw a caterpillar on their land and that they challenged the driver, saying they later heard gun shots from nowhere and ran for their dear lives.

The protesters then appealed to the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa and Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to come to their aid.