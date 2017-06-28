Nigeria: It's Over! Tonto Dikeh's Family Returns Bride Price to Estranged Husband

Photo: Tonto Dikeh/Instagram

Tonto Dikeh and Oladunni Churchill.

Olakunle Churchill, the estranged husband of controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has finally fulfilled his threat of annulling his troubled marriage to his wife.

The publicity-loving entrepreneur, in company of his uncle, Bishop Dare, met with Tonto 's father, Sunny Dikeh, in Port Harcourt on Tuesday to retrieve the bride price.

Meanwhile, Tonto has celebrated the final dissolution of her marriage in an Instagram post which simply read, "The joy was indescribable."

Mr. Churchill made the video of the intimate family event public on Instagram on Tuesday. In the clip, Mr. Dare could be seen celebrating the final dissolution of his nephew's marriage to the star actress.

Apparently, the video was meant to refute claims made by Tonto a week ago wherein she stated via a leaked text that she paid her bride price herself.

Mr. Dikeh also countered his daughter's claims in the latest video when he confirmed that Mr. Churchill did fulfil all traditional requirements.

The father also publicly announced that he has returned the bride price to his now ex-son in-law and in so doing has annulled their traditional marriage.

In the last three months, the couple has shared messy details of their 17-month old marriage with gossip-loving fans on social media.

More details surrounding the marital crisis between the two were revealed last week in a leaked chat between the actress and her now ex-mother-in-law.

In the chat, the actress said, "Thinking back and after talking to Bimbo Coker, it's safe to say you are in on Kunle's fraud and dirty lifestyle. Flew your son, clothed him, gave him pocket money, helped him with every sweat in my body, you watched your son dupe me for all my hard-earned money."

She went on to reveal that Churchill's ex-wife paid for her own wedding.

Lara Olubo, an On Air Personality who is also a niece of Churchill, released the chat online.

Tonto Dikeh was also the butt of jokes on Instagram after she posted a video of herself playing the role of her estranged husband as she attended a Father's Day celebration in her son's school in Abuja.

In the video and pictures, the mother-of-one transformed into a man with beards, spotting a traditional male kaftan as she accompanied her son to school.

Tonto and Churchill met two and a half years ago at Escape Nightclub in Lagos during the birthday party of the latter's brother. Tonto got pregnant six months after they met and they staged a glamorous traditional marriage on August 29, 2015 at Tonto's hometown Rumukani in Rumukwuta, Rivers State.

Speaking in an interview at the time, Tonto opened up on the reason why she didn't wed in church

She said, "There was no white wedding because I was pregnant, I was also pregnant when I did my traditional wedding which was a big secret. My families were really excited and happy for me because that's all they have ever wanted. One fear was me being an actress and the question was if I was ever going to get married."

In February, the Nollywood star confirmed there were cracks in the marriage.

She revealed she had moved out of the house with her son. While it is Tonto's first marriage, it is Churchill's second attempt. He was previously married to a certain Bimbo Coker. Churchill is a nephew of a former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo.