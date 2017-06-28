Uganda/Zimbabwe: She Cranes Confident Ahead of Zimbabwe Clash

Photo: Ismail Kezaala/Daily Monitor

She Cranes captain Peace Proscovia has been in imperious form.

Kampala — Going by the She Cranes' performances in the opening three games of the African Netball Championship only self-destruction stands in their way of a maiden continental crown.

The Vincent Kiwanuka-coached side go into today's game against holders Zimbabwe having blown away all teams before them at the championship.

After the opening 72-29 and 69-31 wins over Botswana and Namibia, they produced arguably their best performance to date again the more fancied Malawian Queens.

"Today's win guarantees us the title because the team we play tomorrow regardless of whether we win or not, we take the title. But of course we shall fight to prevent anything like a loss happening.

I assure Ugandans that we have all but won the title basing on today's victory. I call upon the public to get behind us as we get into the final phase," a usually reserved Kiwanuka said animatedly after Monday's 66-43 win.

The Zimbabweans, who won the tournament in the absence of both Malawi and Uganda, however, only considered the former as a threat going into this championship.

They defeated the She Cranes 42-39 to finish behind winners South Africa and will again look to Perpetua Siyachitema.

"The only country I think will give us a challenge is Malawi and we are geared to play them," the veteran wing attack who is set to retire after tournament said before the team flew in.

"The team we play next are the reigning champions but they lost to a team we have just beaten.

But Kiwanuka countered. "We have not yet lost and the teams we play have already suffered defeat and we have a good goal difference so I am confident of winning the title.".

He will look to an improved defense, manned by goal defender Lilian Ajio and goalkeeper Stella Nanfuka that stifled the Malawian attack of shooters Jessica Mazengera and Joyce Mvula.

"Our defense prevented the shooters from scoring which was not the case before," Kiwanuka added.

The She Cranes wrap up their games against Zambia tomorrow as the six-team championship draws to a close.

AFRICA NETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS- TODAY'S FIXTURES

Botswana vs Namibia (2pm)

Uganda vs Zimbabwe (4p.m)

Zambia vs Malawi (6pm)