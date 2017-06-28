Uganda: Economist Joins Call for Tax Holidays On Businesses

Kampala — Economist Ramathan Ggoobi has joined the youth to call for tax holidays on infant businesses.

Mr Ggoobi, who spoke to Daily Monitor last week on the sidelines of an nongovernmental organization (NGO) workshop by Open Space Centre, said there should be an inclusive policy that grants foreign and local beginning entrepreneurs a specified tax holiday until their business have materialised.

Apparently, government grants tax holidays to foreign investors.

"I strongly support every call on having tax holidays for all starting businesses. Ideally, people should pay taxes when they have made money so that they can share part of their profit with government," Mr Ggoobi said.

Mr Godfrey Kintu, a businessman, while speaking at a youth post-budget workshop, said he ventured into printing and designing individual and company T-shirts in May 2015 at Nkrumah Road but his businesses did not live to celebrate its first birth day.

He attributes the collapse of his business to the high taxes he was paying to Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and high rent charges.

It is against that background that youth have asked the government to give their budding businesses a two-year tax holiday.

Mr Wakibu Bunnya, the team leader at Open Space Centre, said it is a challenge to compete with already existing businesses because their initial profits are spent on clearing taxes.

"How will us (youth) compete with a Chinese whose business is granted a five-year tax holiday? We request government to grant us tax holidays so that we can grow," Mr Wakibu said.

Mr Ahmed Hadji, team leader African Youth Development Link, said tax holidays would enable youth entrepreneurs employ other youth and reduce unemployment that is at more than 60 per cent.

In response to Mr Ggoobi and youth's call for tax free periods, Mr Ian Rumanyika, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA)'s public and corporate affairs manager, said tax holiday can be given when an entrepreneur presents documents showing how the business is fairing.

He said a business can be exonerated from taxes when it has proper documents that explain its income and expenditure.

"There are some businesses that have been exonerated from paying taxes. We cannot task you to pay taxes when your business' expenditure is bigger than the profits. We can give you a tax holiday until you stabilise," he said.