28 June 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Health Workers Monitoring System Checks Absenteeism in Iganga

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lilian Namagembe

Iganga — Iganga District has registered a 40 per cent decrease in the health workers' absenteeism from 50 per cent in 2014.

The 10 per cent reduction is attributed to the biometric monitoring machines that were introduced by the government in district health facilities in 2014 to curb absenteeism of workers in public and private not for profit health facilities across the country.

The project implemented by Ministry of Health in partnership with IntraHealth International, under the Usaid funded Strengthening Human Resource for Health (SHRH) is yet to analyse its impact in the rest of the districts.

Dr David Muwanguzi, Iganga District health officer, said after installing the monitoring machines, they decide to issue payments to employees for only days worked, which he said, has motivated health workers and reduced absenteeism at work with an overall goal of having a performing work force.

"At least 20 health workers have so far gone without pay and several others have had their names scrapped from the government payroll because they are either away attending to their private businesses or absent without approval," Dr Muwanguzi said.

In total, Iganga District has 66 health facilities, 16 which are private not for profit, 23 health centre IVs, 14 health centre IIIs, 12 health centre 11s and one general hospital.

Dr James Wako, the director of Iganga Hospital, said before the introduction of the system, some of their staff had a tendency of coming in the morning, sign in and leave, then return in the evening to sign out.

"This was the case until the introduction of the system where everyone is supposed to login and also record the days they have attended work. With the introduction of this system, many workers were affected on the payroll as they got little money, which made them to become responsible and active at work," Dr Wako said.

As an organisation, Mr Vincent Oketcho, chief of party IntraHealth, said the organisation is helping to enhance the implementation of government plans.

"Our target is to reduce absenteeism in the country by 50 per cent by 2019," he said.

According to Ministry of Health, when the programme started in 2014, it found out that 52 per cent of health workers in public sector were not showing up or came to work but left early.

Uganda

Fight Over Land Delays Gulu University Expansion Plan

The disagreement between landowners and Gulu University management has hindered the expansion plan of the university… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.