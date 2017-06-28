Uganda: Rugby Cranes Hope to Benefit From 'Early Bird' Analogy

Kampala — Rugby Cranes are bouncing despite failing to reclaim the Elgon Cup from Kenya on Saturday but gaining yards in the Africa Gold Cup.

The confidence is back despite the 33-all draw at the Rugby Football Union of East Africa (RFUEA) Grounds at Ngong Road.

Fly-half Ivan Magomu and an eye-popping display and fullback Phillip Wokorach was perfect from the tee, dissecting the posts on six occasions, with four penalties and two conversions.

The pack's struggles were confirmed by the last-gasp penalty try that earned Kenya the draw and substitute Adnan Mutebi knock-on right at the end.

Now, Uganda Rugby Union (URU) hope to have carried all the good things from Nairobi to Dakar where Rugby Cranes face Senegal this weekend.

The national team travelled to Dakar on Sunday and had their first training session on Monday hoping to benefit from being the proverbial early bird that catches the worm.

"(Traveling early) is very helpful," URU chief executive officer Ramsey Olinga told Daily Monitor.

"We have never been this early in a country. It's a major away game we are targeting," he added.

As Uganda drew in Nairobi, Senegal lost 28-16 at home to Zimbabwe

Saturday's game will be the first meeting between Uganda and Senegal, pioneers of the Confederation of Africa Rugby (CAR in 1986), in three years.

The latter beat Uganda 32-31 in Tunisia during an Africa 1B tournament.

Skipper Brian Odongo, lock Mathias Ochwo and second centre Michael Wokorach are among the survivors from that team.

The trio are part of the 23 in West Africa as coaches John Duncan and Robert Seguya made only two changes from the team in Nairobi.

Back rowers Scot Oluoch and Cox Muhigwa are replaced by Musa Muwonge and Ronald Musajjagulanyago.