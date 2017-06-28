East Africa: Suppliers Take Nakumatt to Court Over Debt

Kampala — The Commercial Division of the High Court has summoned Nakumatt (U) Limited to respond to two different law suits in which it is accused of failing to pay more than Shs400m to two suppliers.

According to the summons, the retailer (Nakumatt (U) Limited) is given 10 days to file its defense, in default of which the judgment will be given in their absence.

The first suit is logged by Britania Allied Industries Limited (plaintiff) saying during the period from January 2016 to June 2017, the defendant Nakumatt ordered for consignments of goods at a reasonable agreed upon price from the plaintiff's offices at Plot M541 Ntinda Industrial Area, Kampala.

"That the defendant took delivery of the said goods and part paid for some goods and the plaintiff has on several occasions invoiced the defendants demanding to be paid which statements of accounts and invoice hereto enclosed," the suit filed through their attorneys of Messrs. Mugenyi &Co. Advocates reads in part.

"The plaintiff duly notified the Defendant about its outstanding accounts of the sum of Uganda Shs302,261,686.69 and demands for full payment to which demands the defendant has ignored and/or failed to abide to date," the plaint reads.

The second suit is registered by Charms Uganda Limited again for failure to effect payment of goods and consignments they received.

Basing on the suit the plaintiff duly notified the defendant about outstanding accounts of the sum of Shs137,243,654.91 and demands for full payment to which demands the defendant has ignored. In both suits, the plaintiffs want special damages, costs to the suits, an interest on all monies and any remedies court may deem fit. The summonses were signed yesterday by the deputy registrar Mr Thaddeus Opesen.