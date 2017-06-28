Rwanda: Haruna Linked With Simba After Young Talks Collapse

Tanzania league champions Simba FC are reportedly on the brink of snapping up Amavubi captain Haruna Niyonzima after their arch-rivals Young Africans failed to reach an agreement to extend the Rwandan playmaker's contract.

According to Mwananchi, a Tanzanian outlet, Young Africans FC general-secretary Charles Boniface Mkwasa revealed that Haruna's contract expires next month and the club were not able to secure an extension despite being interested in keeping the midfielder.

"We would like to inform our members and fans that Haruna Niyonzima, who has featured with distinction for our club for the past six years will not be with us next season. So, we have decided to leave him and let him decide on his own future. The club wished him all the best in his life," said Mkwasa said.

Haruna is back in Rwanda for holiday but he declined to comment on the latest development and his possible next destination.

He has previously told this paper that he was looking forward to a new challenge after spending six years with the Tanzanian giants.

Reports indicate that the player had requested for $US70,000 (estimated Rwf58,797,836) to remain with Yanga Africans but the club were not willing to pay the money.

Simba's president Geoffrey Nyange is reported to have hinted over the weekend that a deal to sign the Rwandan is almost done.

Haruna joined Young Africans in July 2011 from APR and has since been a key figure for the club, playing crucial roles in their domestic, regional and continental campaigns.

He won four Premier League trophies with the club, two CECAFA Kagame Cup titles, and two Charity Shields. He also helped Young to the last eight of CAF Confederations Cup in 2016.