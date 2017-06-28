Uganda: NRM's Sebalu Detained, Forced to Shift Campaign Venue

The candidate for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) in the Kyadondo East by-election, Mr Sitenda Sebalu was on Tuesday arrested and detained briefly before being released after his camp clashed with that of the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change ( FDC) over the rally venue at Wampeewo.

The NRM entourage led by Maj Roland Kakooza Mutale and the FDC got involved in a fist fight as they struggled over the venue, each claiming to be the right group to use the venue for one of their rallies. This attracted police in which Mr Sebalu was arrested and whisked away under unclear circumstances.

He was however, later released.

After his release, his party issued a statement.

"NRM wishes to inform its supporters in Kyadondo East Constituency and the public at large that its Candidate Hon Sitenda Sebalu has this Tuesday afternoon been arrested by police on unclear circumstances," read part of the statement issued by Mr Rogers Mulindwa and NRM Communications Officer.

According to Mulindwa, Mr Sebalu was arrested together with the district NRM chairperson Hajji Abdu Kiyimba from Wampeewo playground, a second venue for today's rallies.

"Police could not tell the motive behind this act but the party continues to seek a clear explanation. The venue was also later invaded by the FDC supporters rendering it impossible for our rally to take place. As an exemplary political party, we have therefore taken a decision to shift our rally to Sir Appolo Kaggwa Church of Uganda in order to avoid causing nasty scenes," Mr Mulindwa added.